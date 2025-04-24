Family Releases Burial Details Of Late Afenifere Factional Leader, Ayo Adebanjo

The family of late Afenifere’s factional leader, Ayo Adebanjo, has announced that his burial will commence with a day of tributes and service of songs on April 30, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that the elder statesman died on February 14 at the age of 96.

In a statement signed and issued to journalists on Thursday, the family said the funeral ceremonies are organised to celebrate Pa Adebanjo’s legacy of advocating for democracy, true federalism, and national unity.

Also, a wake will be held on May 2 at Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The statement also disclosed that the main funeral service is scheduled for May 3 at St. Phillips Anglican Church in the exact location, with a thanksgiving service to conclude the events on May 4.

The family has also made provisions for background materials and programme brochures, adding that they are open to pre-event briefings and interviews.

Meanwhile, the Afenifere has criticized the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it is working against democratic federalism.

The group added that the actions of President Tinubu have been autocratic and targeted at silencing all dissenting voices.

Naija News reports that the position of Afenifere was made known by the faction loyal to late Pa Ayo Adebanjo in a statement signed by its leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

The group argued that the current administration led by Tinubu is “de-structuring the Nigerian federation” and “stifling democratic freedoms.”

It accused the Tinubu government of usurping the federating units, the judiciary and the legislative arm, displaying unrestricted abuse of basic rights of freedom of speech and association, spiralling insecurity, and destruction of the country’s economic fabric, among other things.