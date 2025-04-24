‘Do Not Deceive Yourself’ – Sowunmi Warns Atiku Over 2027 Coalition Campaign

A prominent chieftain of the party, Segun Sowunmi, has issued a stern warning to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his push for a coalition campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who has been vocal about forming an opposition alliance to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, has drawn the ire of some PDP leaders, including Sowunmi, who believes his efforts could undermine the party.

Naija News understands that Atiku, in his bid to wrest power from the APC in the upcoming election, has been advocating for opposition parties to unite under a coalition.

In recent engagements with PDP youths, Atiku reiterated that the coalition he is leading would align with any platform that promises good governance in the 2027 elections.

However, Sowunmi, during an appearance on Arise Television on Thursday, sharply criticized Atiku’s approach, warning that it could harm the party’s prospects.

Sowunmi, a long-time ally of Atiku, expressed concern that the move to form a coalition could destabilize the PDP.

“You were given the presidential ticket twice by the PDP. You were made vice president of PDP twice. Come what may, whatever comes together, amalgamation or coalition that you’re doing, it has to be done in the PDP,” Sowunmi stated.

He advised Atiku to focus on strengthening the party rather than seeking a coalition that could weaken its chances in the next election.

While Sowunmi acknowledged his loyalty to Atiku, he raised doubts about the true intentions of some politicians seeking to join the proposed coalition.

“I do not agree that you are going to empty a big party into some small organisation when I have gone round, and I know that most of the people who are saying they want to be in that coalition don’t even agree with you,” Sowunmi added.

He insisted that many of these politicians might be pretending, and questioned whether Atiku was deceiving himself by believing their loyalty.

Sowunmi further emphasised his commitment to Atiku, declaring, “I am your most loyal soldier. You don’t have another that as well as me. Do not deceive yourself.”

He also questioned Atiku’s motivations for spearheading the coalition, given his long-standing ties to the PDP. “Shall a leader desert his house just because there’s a crisis there, especially one that has favored him one too many?” Sowunmi queried.

He suggested that Atiku, as a major beneficiary of the PDP, should not abandon the party during a time of internal struggle, and instead focus on resolving the issues within.