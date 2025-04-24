Delta In The Bag, More To Come – Bwala Lauds Gov Oborevwori, Okowa

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has hailed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Governor Oborevwori and Atiku Abubakar‘s former vice presidential candidate, Okowa, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

In a statement by Delta’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, the Governor said he defected to the APC to advance the state’s security.

“The decision was taken to build the bond of love that have existed in our state, to further advance the cause of security and welfare of our people, and to a very large extent, ensure that development in Delta; because every politics is local.

“And in taking that decision we came to the inevitable conclusion that moving out of the PDP is very very necessary for us to be able to collaborate with our kith and kin and build that state that every Deltan will be proud of.

“We believe that what is happening and the state of the PDP is akin to that palm wine whose taste has changed and there was a need for us to change the drinking pattern.

“And that is why this decision has been taken unanimously by leaders and stakeholders of the party.

“By the grace of God, Monday next week, we will be able to make a very big statement after the fact that we are moving into the APC,” he said.

Reacting on his 𝕏 handle, Bwala said all position politicians would join the APC. He hinted that a former presidential candidate would soon announce his defection.

“Delta in the bag, almost all opposition members are coming, including a former vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

“Coalition of confusing confusion; Una never see anything yet. A former presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election is warming up as well.

“There are only two political parties in Nigeria; APC and others,” he wrote.