Delta APC Rolls Out Registration Process To Integrate Defectors From PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has officially launched the distribution of registration booklets, marking the beginning of a formal process to welcome new members into the party.

Naija News reports that this initiative follows a significant wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, including the high-profile switch of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP structure in the state on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

In a statement, the APC directed all Local Government Chairmen to collect the registration booklets, a strategic move aimed at integrating the influx of new members.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., emphasized the importance of this registration exercise in strengthening the party’s base and ensuring the seamless integration of defectors into the party’s framework.

“The registration of new members is vital for their full inclusion within the party’s structure. We urge all new members to visit their local ward chairmen and complete the necessary registration steps,” the statement read.

This effort aligns with the APC’s broader vision for a more prosperous future for Delta State.

As the number of former PDP members joining the party continues to grow, the APC in Delta State is positioning itself to increase its influence in preparation for upcoming elections.

In a related development, APC State Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, has directed Local Government Chairmen to report to the party’s State Secretariat in Asaba on April 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. to collect the registration booklets, which will then be distributed to ward chairmen for issuing membership cards.

“The surge in membership shows the increasing trust in our leadership and message of unity and progress,” the party declared. “These new members will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of the APC in Delta State.”

The APC also reiterated that the integration of new members is crucial to realizing its “Renewed Hope” vision for the people of Delta as it prepares for future political contests.