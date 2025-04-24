Damagum Obeys Governors, Appoints Koshoedo As PDP’s Acting National Secretary

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has appointed Setonji Koshoedo as the party’s Acting National Secretary.

Naija News reported that the PDP Governors Forum, in their meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, directed that in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the case involving Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, Koshoedo should be made the party’s National Secretary pending the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting,” the governor’s communique read in part.

An internal memo of the party, obtained by our reporter, with reference number: PDP/NS/EST/146, dated April 23, 2025, signed by the PDP Secretariat’s Head of Department, Administration, Alhaji Gurama Bawa, advised staff to channel all correspondence to Koshoedo.

It read: “I am directed by the Acting National Chairman to inform all staff that Hon. (Arch) Setonji Koshoedo, Deputy National Secretary (DNS), is now the Acting National Secretary of our great party till further notice.

“In line of the above, all party correspondences should be channeled to Hon. (Arch) Setonji Koshoedo. You are kindly requested to accord him all the necessary support and cooperate as the the Acting National Secretary of our great party. This is for your information and guidance please.”