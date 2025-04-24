APC Govt Using EFCC, ICPC To Coerce Politicians – Osadolor Reacts To Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor has condemned the recent defections from opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defected to the APC.

Reacting to the development during an interview with Punch, Osadolor claimed that the APC offered nothing positive, alleging that many of the defectors were coerced through intimidation using state machinery.

He said, “Well, for some of us, it’s not strange. If you recall, I have always spoken about the weaponisation of state institutions to intimidate and cow opposition parties. The result is the wave of defections you’re referring to. The last time anyone made a statement, you saw the EFCC, ICPC, or DSS going after that individual.

“There is nothing good happening in APC. The APC has influence over key state institutions, and those who cannot withstand the pressure or the embarrassment that comes from being investigated by these institutions often give in. In this country, when you’re invited by the EFCC or ICPC, you’re practically condemned before you’re even tried.

“People fear the stigma—the shame of having to explain things to their families, their children, their friends. That’s a trauma many want to avoid. They can’t handle it. And because of that fear, they give in. No one wants to be treated like a criminal when their conscience is clear. Some just want to avoid being dragged around like others have been.

“The APC government coerces many politicians using the EFCC, ICPC, and other state apparatus, and those who cannot withstand the pressure end up leaving their parties for the APC in search of protection.”