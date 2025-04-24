All These ‘Crooks’ Are Working For Tinubu – Sowore Reacts To Mass Defection In Delta

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said the mass defections of opposition politicians were predictable.

Naija News reported that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all members of Delta State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure loyal to the Governor announced their defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, who won the Senate seat in 2023 with the ticket of the PDP, also defected to the APC.

In a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Oborevwori said he defected with his structure to advance security cause of the state.

“The decision was taken to build the bond of love that has existed in our state, to further advance the cause of security and welfare of our people, and to a very large extent, ensure that development in Delta; because every politics is local.

“And in taking that decision we came to the inevitable conclusion that moving out of the PDP is very very necessary for us to be able to collaborate with our kith and kin and build that state that every Deltan will be proud of.

“We believe that what is happening and the state of the PDP is akin to that palm wine whose taste has changed and there was a need for us to change the drinking pattern,” it read in part.

Taking to his 𝕏 handle, Sowore stated that most of the opposition politicians in the PDP and Labour Party are working for the APC and President Bola Tinubu.

“All these crooks are working for Bola Tinubu, both those in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and others, but to cover up their tracks they will be blabbing and blackballing those really opposed to All Progressives Congress (APC) claiming they are forming a ‘coalition’ to take power from All Progressives Congress and that anyone not part of their fake ‘coalition’ is working for APC, whereas they’re secretly migrating to the evil APC,” he wrote.