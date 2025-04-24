A Lot Of People Including Governors Have Shown Interest In Joining APC – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has confirmed that more high-profile defections are still being expected in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Governor Sule disclosed that a lot of politicians have expressed interest in joining the APC.

He made this known on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television in which he spoke against the background of the decision of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to team up with the APC and dump the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

The Nasarawa State Governor said more defectors are still expected.

“I don’t know the number, but we are expecting [more governors to join the APC].

“You have a lot of people who have shown interest – even among the governors, you know – who are coming into the APC,” the Governor said.

The Tinubu Factor

Governor Sule stated that the wave of high-profile politicians defecting to the APC can be linked to the disposition of President Bola Tinubu.

He said many of the opposition politicians, including Governors, like the President, and feel comfortable around him.

“When we are meeting with the president, you see the excitement among them,” he said.

Sule said the governors feel “accepted by this president, and they like him.”