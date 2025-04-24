‘A Group That Murders’ – Edo Govt Slams IPOB, Refutes Claims Of ₦6 Billion Compensation To ‘Fulani Terrorists’

The Edo State Government has refuted the claims that it allocated the sum of ₦6 billion to compensate ‘Fulani Terrorists’.

Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration clarified this in response to a recent press statement credited to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in which it falsely accused the incumbent Edo government of allocating ₦6 billion to compensate so-called “Fulani terrorists” and alleges betrayal of the people of Edo State.

The Edo State government said IPOB‘s claim is not only inciting but also misleading.

While stressing its commitment to prioritising the safety of all citizens, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds, the government said IPOB, which it considered a murderous group, was desperate to drag Governor Okpebholo into its agenda of violence and ethnic disintegration.

The press release signed and made available to Naija News on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, reads: “We consider this publication not only inciting but also a vile attempt by a terrorist group to distort facts, sow ethnic division, and destabilize the peace and unity of Edo State. It is a familiar strategy of IPOB to spew falsehoods and incite hatred under the guise of activism. Their desperate attempt to drag Governor Okpebholo into their agenda of violence and ethnic disintegration will fail.

“Let it be made clear that:

1. No compensation of ₦6 billion was approved or paid to any group as claimed. The figures and narrative being peddled are fictitious, malicious, and deliberately misleading. The Edo State Government has not—and will not—compensate any individual or group involved in acts of terror or criminality.

2. Governor Monday Okpebholo remains committed to justice and the rule of law. His administration has prioritized the safety of all citizens, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. The baseless allegation that he handed over vigilantes to “Fulani authorities” is not only a ridiculous lie but an affront to the memory of the security personnel who serve Edo State with honour.

3. IPOB’s attempt to incite ethnic violence is criminal and rejected by Edo people. The good people of Edo State are known for their unity, hospitality, and progressive values. We reject IPOB’s attempts to use blood-stained rhetoric to cause unrest in our land. Their efforts to export their terrorist ideology into Edo State are dead on arrival.

4. The group’s audacity to lecture Southern Governors on bravery is laughable. IPOB is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent Nigerians, including Igbos, through its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. A group that murders, maims, and imposes illegal sit-at-home orders in the South-East cannot pretend to care about justice or human rights.

5. We urge the security agencies to investigate and bring to book the authors of this inciting publication. No group, however loud, should be allowed to threaten public peace or attempt to instigate ethnic warfare in a state known for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The Edo State Government will not be distracted by the noise of criminals masquerading as freedom fighters. We will continue to pursue peace, development, and inclusive governance for every resident of Edo State.

“We stand with the people. We stand for the truth. And we reject terrorism in every form.”