2027: ‘Step Aside But Not For Your Opponents’ – Baba-Ahmed Tells Tinubu Who Can Move Nigeria Forward

Former presidential adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to shelve any plans of seeking re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, urged Tinubu to consider stepping aside for a new generation of Nigerians who can carry the nation forward with fresh energy and ideas.

He argued that Tinubu’s best option for a dignified political exit would be to step aside and allow younger leadership to emerge voluntarily.

He said, “Step aside—not for your opponents, but for a new generation of Nigerians who can carry the nation forward with fresh energy and ideas.

“You hold what your opposition lacks: the power to reduce the harshness of life for the average Nigerian. Use it well. Watch 2027, yes—but don’t become consumed by it.”

Don’t Lose Governance Momentum Chasing 2027

Baba-Ahmed also warned President Tinubu against prioritising 2027 political ambitions over governance, stressing that he risks losing both governance momentum and public goodwill.

According to Baba-Ahmed, if Tinubu wins the 2027 election without reforming his style and strategy, he may spend four more years preserving failure.

He added, “Two years is a long time—you can still achieve much. But if you shift attention now to electoral ambitions, you risk losing both governance momentum and public goodwill.

“If you win again without reforming your style and strategy, you may spend four more years preserving failure. If you lose, your legacy could be wiped out in an instant,” he warned.

“The North is drifting from your leadership under the weight of economic hardship, insecurity, and alienation. The East remains politically disengaged, while the South-South is fragmented. The South-West has been lukewarm, and its privileged position may become a burden. The North-East is deeply wounded and can no longer be taken for granted.”