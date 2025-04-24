2027: My Mission Is To Make Sure That Tinubu Is The Last Of The Bad Presidents – Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has declared his intention not only to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, but to ensure he is the last bad leader Nigeria would have.

Adebayo submitted that Nigerians have always complained about having bad leaders but have not taken steps to correct the situation.

He, however, boasted that all that would come to an end after the 2027 elections.

On how he plans to achieve that, Adebayo said the plan is to change the politics as it has been played over the years and how most parties are still going about it. Specifically, he said Nigeria must stop playing money politics.

Naija News reports that the former SDP presidential candidate added that God would not come down from heaven to give Nigeria a good leader, but the citizens have to decide through their votes.

Prince Adebayo called on Nigerians to raise the bar of expectations from politicians, noting that those who can’t meet the demands would fall off.

“If you listen to politicians, they will tell you, oh, the president who is there now is the problem. Then, it was anybody but Jonathan. And then, oh, Buhari is the problem; he’s clueless and whatever. Now, Tinubu is the problem, but I can tell you, my mission is to make sure that Tinubu is the last of the bad presidents.

“How do you ensure that? You will change the politics. You will make Nigerians believe in the politics of their country, reasonable people who will not touch politics with a long pole. When politics is done properly, ethically and legitimately, they will come into it.

“More talent will come into it, and people will not emphasise the politics of money. So, once we change that system, it doesn’t matter if Tinubu can resign tomorrow, you can conspire and remove him but you don’t need that. What we need is to change the politics, and to do that, we must first change our political party, and anyone who looks at the SDP knows that we have changed the party for the better.

“The message is going to the people. While we are doing awareness and talking, I don’t want Nigerians to sit at home and point fingers at the bad governors and say it’s caused by politicians. The mandate comes from the people, and once the people raise their bar, some politicians will respond to it and some will fall by the wayside.

“But, if you say, under this current system we are running now, you want to bring money, push money on me, and put me there; I’m not going to accept. We must change the politics, and that’s what we are trying to do.

“By God’s grace, we will not let Nigerian people down, and we are not going to follow those who have ruined the system before. Anyone is free to join the party, but we are for the people of Nigeria, we have no other objective, no other mission,” he said.

SDP Is The Platform

Adebayo boasted that SDP would provide the platform to birth a new Nigeria and therefore urged Nigerians to adopt the party to be able to correct the political ills in Nigeria.

“That is what the leadership of the SDP is working to achieve. If you speak to our national chairman, Shehu Gabam, our national secretary, Olu Ogunloye, and other leaders of the party, you’ll see that down our ladder and our organogram, we are reminding everyone who joins the party that they are welcome.

“However, look at our manifesto, chapter two of the constitution and the plight of the masses, our politics is geared towards addressing that. What we want is for the party to be adopted by the Nigerian people as a platform to correct what is wrong in our politics,” he stated.