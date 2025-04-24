2025 Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress Of Nigeria Drawn In Group D

The reigning African champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria, have been placed in Group D for the highly anticipated 2025 Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

D’Tigress are paired in the group alongside Mozambique and Rwanda for the tournament which will kick off in Côte d’Ivoire from July 26 to August 3.

Under the leadership of head coach Rena Wakama, the Nigerian women’s basketball side are eager to defend their title and secure an unprecedented seventh championship win in the tournament.

Following a remarkable performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where D’Tigress showcased their talent by reaching the quarter-finals, the expectations are high for the team to build on their recent successes.

Their experience and determination will be crucial as they aim to further solidify their dominance in African women’s basketball during the upcoming AfroBasket Championship.

Note that the D’Tigress are the most dominant team in the competition. They are the winners of the last four editions of the tournament which means that if they win this year’s edition, it will make it the 5th time in a row that the team has triumphed in the AfroBasket Championship, and 7th time overall.

In Group A of this year’s edition, the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, will face competition from renowned teams Angola and Egypt. Meanwhile, Group B features a competitive lineup of Mali, Cameroon, and South Sudan. Group C will see Senegal, Uganda, and Guinea go head-to-head.