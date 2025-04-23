Zamfara Lawmakers Hold Parallel Plenary, Declare Suspension Illegal

Ten suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have defied their suspension by Speaker Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, and also went ahead to hold a parallel plenary session in Gusau.

The lawmakers declared their suspension as “illegal, misleading, and baseless,” reaffirming their allegiance to Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi as Speaker.

Gummi had been elected Speaker by the entire House after the impeachment of Speaker Moriki the previous year, following allegations of misconduct and high-handedness.

During the session, the factional Speaker, Gummi, a Member Representing Gummi 1 Constituency, announced a one-month ultimatum to Governor Dauda Lawal.

The lawmakers demanded that the governor urgently address the escalating issues of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes that have plagued the state in recent months.

In a further move to assert their authority, the factional assembly declared the 2025 Appropriation Bill presented to the Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki-led Assembly as “null and void.”

They have issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Governor Lawal to re-present the bill to the House, underscoring their objection to the original presentation and their intention to revisit the state’s budget for the coming year.

The suspended lawmakers also took aim at the state government’s recent dismissal of over 3,000 civil servants. They criticized the lack of due process in the sacking and warned that such an action could further destabilise the already fragile security situation in Zamfara.

They called on the state government to reverse the sackings, reinstate the affected workers, and pay all outstanding salaries and entitlements.

The session was attended by a number of lawmakers, including Hon. Aliyu Ango Kagara (Talata Mafara South), Hon. Ibrahim Tudu Tukur (Bakura), Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North), Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun