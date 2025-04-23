You Have Foresight – Keyamo Tells Gov Oborevwori

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has commended the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, Oborevwori, decamped to the APC on Wednesday afternoon.

A former governor of the state and former vice presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, also defected to the APC on Wednesday.

Reacting to defection, Keyamo said Oborevwori has foresight. The Minister’s statement aligned with the political perception that the APC may take the state in 2027.

“Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State. Finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership that has attracted the best to our Party. Thank you, my leader & Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for your foresight and courage in taking this bold decision,” Keyamo wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

Recall that Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, had said APC did not want Governor Oborevwori in the party. He also added that APC would take the state’s seat of power in 2027.

Meanwhile, a political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has lauded the Delta Governor for taking the decisive step. According to him, most governors in the PDP may work for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

On his 𝕏 handle, Adeyanju wrote: “The Delta Governor that had the courage to defect to APC is better than opposition governors who will stay in PDP, LP and work for Tinubu. It’s like someone arguing with me that Peter Obi is not working for Tinubu. Who was single-handedly responsible for Tinubu’s victory in 2023?”