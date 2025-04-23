Wike Would Instantly Become A Nobody Without Tinubu, Some PDP Govs Are Being Threatened – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is loyal to President Bola Tinubu because of political survival.

According to Momodu, Wike would lose relevance if he decides to cut ties with President Tinubu right now.

The former presidential aspirant added that as compensation for his loyalty, President Tinubu has given Wike so much power, and he is expected to justify the position and powers given to him.

Naija News reports that Chief Momodu made the submission during an interview with New Telegraph in which he spoke about the crisis in the PDP and why some members are working against the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said, “Well, there are several ways of looking at it. The first is that you can’t blame some of those who are working with Tinubu. Some people are afraid of themselves.

“They need to survive. In politics, it’s a game of survival. So, someone like Wike, for example, what can he do? Without Tinubu, he would have become nobody instantly. And Tinubu has given him so much power. So, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“So, I’m not surprised that he would swim or sink with Tinubu. He has no other option. And then his ambition is as voluptuous and vulnerable as that of Tinubu.

But unfortunately, he has to keep his ambition in abeyance pending the time there will be an opening, and that might be like waiting for Godot.”

Momodu also alleged that some PDP Governors, particularly those who want a second term in office, are being threatened into supporting President Tinubu.

He said the threats are part of the strategies by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold on to power in the 2027 elections.

“There are others; the governors, who are being threatened underground.

“They are being threatened with if they don’t support Tinubu, especially those who want a second term, then they are going to lose election.

“So, the strategy this time is different from just getting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), grabbing power and running with it. This time, they are going to need to build more prisons.

“They are going to need to use force to coerce people into accepting the party. I don’t think they are even looking at the election. I think they are looking at a different strategy that if possible, acquire as many states as possible in arrears and in advance,” Momodu submitted.