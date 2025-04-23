Why Things Are Hard Under Tinubu – Oluboyo

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lasisi Oluboyo, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu as he fixes the economy.

Naija News reports that Oluboyo said President Tinubu inherited an economy in a bad state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with the Nation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain assured Nigerians that the President would fix the country.

According to him, it was too early to score the President poorly, since he has four years and has only spent about two years.

He noted that the petrol price has been dropping, which would help address the crisis created by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“The magic is not far-fetched and one can easily explain it by what I can call the party’s program. You know, every party has its manifesto and Nigerians are continuing to see the improvement in economy and the programmes of the former administration, I’m talking about the PDP. Rome was not built in a day.

“Things have been spoilt so much. It has gone beyond repairs. But when Buhari came, I know that there were so many areas to be covered. But thank God, after his eight years, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu came. You know, in government, there is no vacuum. So he inherited all the assets and liabilities of Buhari.

“He sat down to look at the economy and how it can better. He has started working, but the only problem we have in Nigeria is that we are so much in haste. Tinubu has not spent two years in office. By May this year, he would be two years in office.

“So, how do you expect him to cover the lost ground? but I can assure you he will do well. You can see how petrol has been frustrating before. When it goes up, it will not come down. But now, when it goes up, it also comes down, so it can go up again, but it will still come down. So I have hope in this government. I will not deceive you,” he said.

Why I Want To Be Ondo APC Chairman

Oluboyo, who is contesting for Ondo State APC chairmanship position, said he would consolidate the party’s victory and growth if elected.

He stated that he has the experience and capacity to lead the party to victory. According to him, having been twice a commissioner and an expert in crisis management, managing the party would not be a big task.

“I’m interested. So if the coast is clear, if the people of Ondo State, if the party, particularly the membership of APC, deem it fit that this person should be, so be it. And when you look at my pedigree, my achievements, where I’ve worked, you will see I am due for the APC Chairmanship position. I’ve been Commissioner twice in this state.

“When I was a commissioner for Natural Resources, I made that place what it is today. It was full of crisis. I was appointed and I left the place without any crisis. There is no crisis because I put crisis mechanism in place. There is no day you do not see them fighting. Before I came, there was no Commissioner that served in that place that they didn’t lock up. I was once a civil servant. So I made my number available at all time.

“I am not a sectional leader and I did crisis management, so I know how to manage human resources and the humans themselves. I know how to manage it. Even the opposition, some of them are coming. So by the time, if God decides, I become the chairman, you will see a lot of things that will come up. That is if the party leadership give me the opportunity to serve. I’m interested,” he stated.