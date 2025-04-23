Why Liverpool Might Be Crowned Premier League Champions Tonight

Liverpool can be officially crowned champions of the 2024-2025 English Premier League as early as Wednesday night, April 23.

Liverpool have solidified their dominant position in the table with a narrow yet crucial 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, maintaining a commanding 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered the decisive blow with a powerful strike, propelling Arne Slot’s side closer to their ultimate goal of clinching the title.

However, Liverpool’s title fate could be sealed sooner, depending on the outcome of Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium later today.

Should Arsenal falter and lose to Palace, the gap between them and Liverpool would remain at 13 points, effectively handing the Premier League title to the Reds.

If Arsenal manage to secure a victory against Palace, they would reduce their deficit to 10 points, but with a crucial caveat: they would have played one more game than Liverpool. This scenario increases the stakes for Liverpool, who have five matches left in the season.

To ensure their championship status, Liverpool would need to emerge victorious in their upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Sunday.

Should Arsenal only manage a draw against Palace, Liverpool would remain uncrowned champions as they would retain a 12-point lead.

However, Arsenal would still be in contention, capable of amassing an additional 12 points in the remaining fixtures.

Note that even a slight misstep for the Gunners would require them not only to win all their remaining matches but also to achieve an extraordinary 10-goal swing in goal difference to overtake Liverpool.