Why I Will Never Insult Peter Odili – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, had a significant influence on his life, which is the major reason he will never speak ill of or insult him.

Naija News recalls that Peter Odili, after his eight-year tenure as Rivers Governor, handed over to Celestine Omehia, who spent a few months in office before vacating it following a Supreme Court ruling that recognised Amaechi as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During an interview with the Daily Sun, Amaechi was asked to mention the person who has really touched his life apart from his father, and the former Rivers State Governor mentioned Odili.

Ameachi said he will never forget Odili, noting that he contributed a lot during his father’s burial.

He said, “Dr (Peter) Odili was one. In my growing up, he had a huge role to play. You see, that is why no matter what they do to me, I won’t talk about Dr Odili and I will never insult him. Never! Never!

“He [Odili] had a huge influence in my life. He contributed quite a lot. He even helped me bury my dad when my father died. I had no money to bury my father. So, I find it difficult.

“Sometimes, you are tempted to put some records straight; sometimes, you are tempted to confront him, but always have at the back of your mind that he was an instrument that God used to push you up.”