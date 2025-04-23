Why I Dumped PDP For APC – Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori Speaks

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has asserted that his decision to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was driven by the shared goal of promoting unity, enhancing security, and advancing development in the state.

Naija News reports that Oborevwori, in a statement through the state’s commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, said the PDP in Delta has lost its flavour and can no longer serve the aspirations of its people.

Governor Oborevwori said the decision received unanimous backing from PDP leaders in Delta, as they reached the inevitable conclusion that leaving the party was the only way to ensure political stability.

The statement reads, “The decision was taken to build the bond of love that have existed in our state, to further advance the cause of security and welfare of our people, and to a very large extent, ensure that development in Delta; because every politics is local.

“And in taking that decision we came to the inevitable conclusion that moving out of the PDP is very very necessary for us to be able to collaborate with our kith and kin and build that state that every Deltan will be proud of.

“We believe that what is happening and the state of the PDP is akin to that palm wine whose taste has changed and there was a need for us to change the drinking pattern.

“And that is why this decision has been taken unanimously by leaders and stakeholders of the party.

“By the grace of God, Monday next week, we will be able to make a very big statement after the fact that we are moving into the APC.”