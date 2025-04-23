Why I Always Thank President Tinubu – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said he always praised President Bola Tinubu because he made more resources available to governors to deliver on their projects.

Naija News reports that Governor Sule said since President Tinubu took over the affairs of the nation, governors across the states have more access to revenues, coming from the monthly federal allocation, to deliver good governance.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor stated this on Wednesday in Keffi, while speaking as a special guest and visitor at the 4th stakeholders meeting and 1st anniversary of Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman as Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK).

According to him, the President’s foreign exchange policy remained the game changer for the country.

His words: “I always use these kinds of opportunities to thank the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When we couldn’t do some of the things that we could do, it was mainly because we didn’t have the resources.

“The government could not afford to give sufficient funds to the university because there were not enough funds. But today, we are one of the states of the federation that are witnessing improved revenue.

“Everything that we are doing for this university and every other institution just finished signing a document this weekend for the new salary structure for the House of Assembly, as well as other tertiary institutions in the state that would also require over one hundred million additional funding. We are doing it one hundred per cent from the improved IGR and the improved monthly subvention without borrowing any funds.

“Everything you see we do in this state today, construction of this, construction of that. We are getting ready to do the groundbreaking of the flyover at the Total Roundabout in Keffi to reduce accidents. That is a contract of over N10bn. We have already paid the contractor 50 per cent so that there would be no variation.

“The reason we are doing all these is because there is improved revenue, and not one naira for the projects going round the state is borrowed. It is wholly funded from state resources. That is the reason why every time I have had the opportunity, I express great appreciation to the administration of President Tinubu for all the things they have done to create the opportunities, especially on the unification of the foreign exchange. That is where most of these advantages are coming from.”