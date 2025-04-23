‘What We Need Is Emergency Help’ – Benue Governor

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has firmly rejected the call for a state of emergency in the state, emphasising the need for full support from the Federal Government instead.

Speaking on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Wednesday, Alia made it clear that the situation in Benue is not beyond his control but requires additional resources from the federal level to effectively address the ongoing insecurity.

Governor Alia asserted that his administration is capable of handling the insecurity in Benue, particularly the violence caused by armed herders attacking communities.

However, he called for emergency assistance from the Federal Government to intensify efforts in driving the invaders out of the state.

Alia remarked, “What we need is emergency help for now. We need absolute support. The Federal Government is supported. They sent two armoured tanks that came in. Our situation had changed.”

He emphasised that with adequate support, his government could implement the necessary security measures to protect local farmers and restore peace to the state.

“We need to get our people back home, to drive out the invaders, the armed invaders who have brought in people who do not even speak the Nigerian languages we speak,” Alia stated.

Naija News reports that the governor highlighted the progress his administration has made in curbing the attacks, pointing to the reduction in the number of local governments under siege.

“Since I took office, we’ve reduced the number of local governments under attack from 17 to six.

“We couldn’t have trimmed it from 17 local governments in the front lines of the attacks to nine and then now to six, which means we have the capability to do this, but we need help. And that is a fact,” Alia noted.

While some have advocated for a state of emergency to address the insecurity in the state, Governor Alia firmly rejected this suggestion, maintaining that it was unnecessary.

He emphasised that his government, with the support of the Federal Government, can continue to handle the situation effectively and protect the people of Benue. “Calling for any emergency does not occur here,” he concluded.