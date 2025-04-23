Video: Former Governor, Okowa Set To Dump PDP, Addresses Constituents

2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced plans to dump the opposition party.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Delta State informed his constituents of his imminent departure from the party in a video circulating online.

Okowa assured his constituents that the decision to switch allegiance to another party was carefully considered and made in their best interest.

Speaking partly in English and Ika, Okowa said, “Be assured that we will not go in the wrong direction; we will take the best direction, the best path for our people.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Okowa has said that creating a Nigeria that works requires bold leadership with active citizen participation.

Naija News reports that the former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said decisive leadership that would promote good governance was much needed in the country.

Okowa stated this while speaking as a guest lecturer at the University of Delta (UNIDEL) 4th Founder’s Day Celebration, on the topic ‘Nation Building: The Search for a Nigeria That Works for All.

He emphasized the need for leaders to foster a culture of honesty, and selflessness and enhance their patriotism while in public office.