Victor Osimhen Powers Galatasaray Into Turkish Cup Final

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen scored a goal and provided an assist as he helped Galatasaray into the Turkish Cup final during their decisive semi-final match against Konyaspor.

With Victor Osimhen’s 30th goal of the season, Galatasaray ended the game with a dominant 5-1 victory on Tuesday at the Konya Buyuksehir Arena.

The Nigerian striker made his mark early, scoring in the 26th minute with a powerful header that showcased his aerial prowess.

He connected seamlessly with a precision cross from his former Napoli teammate, Dries Mertens, powering the ball past the Konyaspor goalkeeper to put Galatasaray ahead.

Aside from his goalscoring prowess, Victor Osimhen has also provided six assists in all competitions, further establishing himself as a key figure in the Turkish champions’ offensive lineup.

Shortly before the half-time whistle, Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira extended Galatasaray’s lead, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Konyaspor. His goal firmly consolidated Okan Buruk’s team’s control of the match as they went into the break with a comfortable advantage.

The second half saw Robert Sallai contribute significantly to Galatasaray’s scoring tally, netting two goals that effectively sealed the match.

His first came shortly after the interval, building on the momentum created in the first half, while he found the net again before Konyaspor managed a consolation goal through Pedrinho.

This comprehensive 4-1 victory set the stage for Yusuf Demir, who came off the bench for Osimhen in the 73rd minute and added a fifth goal in stoppage time, punctuating an impressive performance by the team.

Osimhen’s contributions have been pivotal throughout the tournament, having previously played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals Fenerbahce in the quarter-finals, where he scored both goals that led to the elimination of José Mourinho’s squad.

The victory over Konyaspor not only advances Galatasaray to the Turkish Cup final but also keeps their hopes alive for a domestic double this season, as they currently enjoy a five-point lead at the top of the Super Lig with six games remaining. The Istanbul giants are eagerly pursuing their first Turkish Cup title since the 2016-2017 season.