Tinubu Calls For Unity, Economic Cooperation, And Dialogue At ECOWAS 50th Anniversary Celebration

President Bola Tinubu, during a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), urged regional leaders to prioritise addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality while emphasising the need for greater investment in education, innovation, and skills acquisition.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, Tinubu reflected on the bold vision that founded ECOWAS in 1975 and lauded the significant progress made in the last five decades.

Tinubu praised the accomplishments of ECOWAS, emphasising its role in regional integration, economic development, and promoting peace.

“Today, we celebrate numerous remarkable achievements that distinguish ECOWAS as the most successful regional economic community in Africa,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted the establishment of one of Africa’s most vibrant free trade areas, the creation of the ECOWAS passport, and the peacekeeping efforts that helped mediate conflicts in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

Despite these successes, the President acknowledged the region’s ongoing challenges, including poverty, inadequate education, and unemployment.

“Too many of our citizens still live in poverty, too many of our children lack access to quality education, and too many of our youth remain unemployed, disillusioned, or forced to seek opportunities abroad,” he stated.

Confronting New Threats And Addressing Democratic Concerns

Tinubu noted that the region is also grappling with new and evolving threats such as violent extremism, climate change, and food insecurity.

He specifically pointed to the growing trend of unconstitutional changes in government, which he said seriously threatened the democratic gains achieved in the region.

“The wave of unconstitutional changes in government seriously threatens the democratic gains we have painstakingly built,” he emphasised.

He called for a renewed focus on young people, urging that they be placed at the center of ECOWAS’s agenda. “We must invest in education, innovation, and skills development to unleash the full potential of Africa’s future,” Tinubu said.

As the current Chair of ECOWAS, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and regional solidarity.

He called for continued integration, including the establishment of a single currency and the improvement of infrastructure to connect markets across the region.

“Let us build an ECOWAS that is more resilient, more inclusive, and more responsive to the needs of our people,” Tinubu stated, urging the region to strengthen its unity and solidarity.

During the meeting, ECOWAS also discussed the recent withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from the regional bloc. In response to the departure of these three countries, the ECOWAS bloc announced plans to establish a structure to facilitate continued dialogue and engagement on the terms of their withdrawal.

Tinubu stressed the importance of reconciliation, stating, “We must remain open and willing to engage in sustained, constructive dialogue with our estranged brothers.”

He emphasised that ECOWAS should remain committed to finding peaceful solutions, urging member states to focus on regional development and peace.

Trade Disruptions And The AES’s Impact On ECOWAS

The new trade barrier imposed by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—has raised concerns about the impact on ECOWAS’s free trade framework.

The AES, which introduced a 0.5% import duty on goods from ECOWAS countries, has sparked a potential challenge to the bloc’s previous agreements aimed at promoting the free movement of goods within the region.

The levy, effective since March 28, applies to all goods entering the three AES countries, except for humanitarian aid, and could disrupt supply chains, increase trade costs, and inflate prices in the affected nations. Despite this, ECOWAS has expressed a willingness to reopen discussions should these countries wish to rejoin the bloc in the future.

In his concluding remarks, Tinubu called for bold, comprehensive reforms to enhance the effectiveness and credibility of ECOWAS institutions.

He stressed that the organisation must evolve to meet the challenges of today and the future, ensuring sustainable development, stability, and prosperity across West Africa.