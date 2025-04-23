Those Attacking Benue State Do Not Bear The Nigerian Look – Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has disclosed that those behind the massacre across the state are foreigners.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television, Alia stated those responsible for the attack speak unfamiliar language.

There has been an uptick in attacks across the country in recent times, especially in Benue and Plateau states.

On April 16, many residents were killed when gunmen invaded Otobi-Akpa and Emichi in Otukpo LGA, and Utonkon in Ado LGA of Benue.

Speaking on the incessant killings, Alia said residents have reported that the attackers speak dialects not associated with local communities and are believed to be foreigners.

When asked about the identity of the attackers, the governor said it was important to clarify the threat before making conclusions.

He said, “Let’s have the narrative very correct. We know Nigerians—by our ethnicities, we can identify a Fulani man, a Yoruba man, a Hausa man—we know them.

“Even the regular traditional herders, we know them. They work with cows, herding them with sticks

“But these folks [the attackers] are coming in fully armed with AK-47s and 49s. They do not bear the Nigerian look. They don’t speak like we do. Even the Hausa

“It’s not the normal Hausa we Nigerians speak. So it is with the Fulani they speak. There is a trend in the language they speak, and some of our people who understand what they speak give it names.

“They say they are Malians and different from our people. But they are not Nigerians—believe it.”

Alia said the state is facing a more dangerous threat than the traditional clashes with herders previously seen in the region.

“This is the second phase we are seeing. The initial ones were with the traditional herders. The traditional herders—we had fewer troubles with them. What we are experiencing has a new, different, strange face, and it’s now alarming,” he said.