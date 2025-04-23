‘This Is Huge Fraud’ – Kate Henshaw Fumes Over Electricity Tariff Band

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has expressed her frustration over Nigeria’s electricity tariff band system.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, described the current tariff band category as a huge fraud, pointing out the disparity between the high electricity tariffs and the actual supply received by consumers.

She lamented that, despite being in band A, which should guarantee over 20 hours of power daily, she is lucky to get just two hours a day.

The award-winning actress questioned the logic behind the billing system, stating that consumers are being forced to pay exorbitant rates for electricity that is barely available.

The thespian further compared the electricity billing system to the recently collapsed Ponzi scheme ‘CBEX’, stating, Is that not CBex-ing of the people?

She said, “This banding of electricity is a huge FRAUD! I said it before, and I repeat it again..

“”Band A” is supposed to get 20 hours of electricity at an exorbitant tariff, but if you get 2 hours, to God be the glory. A huge FRAUD…. KMT. See?!!! That estimated billing na daylight robbery with bazooka guns!!! I said what I said!!!

“When they know they can’t generate enough energy to supply the people, you raise tarriff and still drop the supply! Is that not CBex-ing of the people??”