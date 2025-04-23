“They Cannot Continue Hobnobbing With Enemies Of Our Party” – Bode George Calls For Atiku, Wike To Leave PDP

A founding member and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to immediately resign from the party due to ongoing actions deemed detrimental to its unity and image.

Speaking through a strongly worded statement, George expressed dismay over what he described as blatant fraternisation between the duo and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that their conduct continues to bring disrepute to the PDP.

On the heels of the internal crisis rocking the party, George questioned the rationale behind prominent figures like Atiku and Wike aligning themselves with the opposition while still clinging to PDP membership.

He asked: “What exactly is going on? Anybody who is tired of PDP should leave and join another party. Enough of this embarrassment. As a founding elder of this party, I will not watch while some people openly disrespect the party. It is impossible.”

George specifically criticised Atiku’s recent visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, stating: “General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) remains my boss but he is not a member of our party. So, why is Atiku hobnobbing with him politically? Is he not guilty of anti-party offence already?”

He also referenced a public statement by President Bola Tinubu, wherein Tinubu reportedly told Wike to ensure an APC victory in the FCT council elections.

George said, “The other day, President Bola Tinubu told Wike that APC must win the council election in FCT and he agreed.”

Continuing, he condemned Wike’s response: “Wike has been given a direct order to win FCT for APC and he still claims to be a member of PDP. Are people now shameless politically that they cannot be principled? Where is the leadership of our party? Why are they tolerating Atiku and Wike? Why are they allowing the duo to continue to embarrass our party publicly?”

George warned that the situation is deepening, with some governors now reportedly backing Tinubu’s potential re-election bid. “Now, some governors are joining them to endorse Tinubu’s reelection in 2027. I ask again: what exactly is going on in our party? Has discipline gone to the dogs? Has everything broken down completely? Has sanity taken flight in the way we run the party now?”

He maintained that PDP remains the only structured and functional political party in Nigeria, contrasting it with what he termed a one-man dominance in APC: “Nigerians are yearning for change, which only the PDP can offer because ours is the only organised party. Apart from Ganduje, who else do you know in APC NWC? APC is a one-man show being controlled from the Villa.”

George urged the PDP leadership to act decisively: “This is the time for the national leadership of PDP to take decisive steps to save our great party.”

He continued, “As a founding member of our party and an elder statesman, I call on other elders of our party to call Atiku and Wike to order, as the two are not bigger than the PDP.”

George expressed that he would not remain silent: “They cannot continue hobnobbing with enemies of our party and think I will keep quiet. The truth must be told every time without minding whose ox is gored.”

He emphasised the need to cleanse the party of internal saboteurs: “This is the time to save our party from those undermining PDP from within.”

Regarding Atiku’s alleged future political plans, George declared: “If Atiku is strategising on how to form a coalition with others because of 2027, he should do that outside the structure of our party. You cannot be within and be working against the interest of this party. We will never allow that.”

On Wike, he said: “Wike’s case is very clear to everybody. He wants to be in the good books of Tinubu while working against our party. He is an adult and knows what is good for him politically but you cannot claim to be in the PDP and be working against the interest of the party.”

He added: “Many people do not know that what Wike did in Rivers leading to emergency rule declaration of March 18 is anti-party activity.

“He organises live interviews across Television Stations as if he is the president and attacks PDP in the process. If there is any iota of shame left in him, this is the time for him to leave our party.

“His strategy is to continue to work within the party for the President’s reelection.

“This is the time for our party leadership to wield the big stick because nobody is more powerful than the party.”

George concluded that once internal dissenters are expelled, PDP will be stronger: “The moment we remove the liabilities in our party, we will be in a formidable position, as an opposition party, to take over power from APC at the federal level in 2027.”

Bode George On State Of The Nation

He turned to national issues, criticising the security and economic state under APC: “Due to the anti-people policies of APC, Nigerians are going through a lot and they are waiting for PDP to alleviate their suffering in 2027.”

On insecurity, George expressed deep concern: “Insurrection, insurgency, kidnappings, killings and corruption have taken over the land. As the Commander-in-Chief, what exactly is Tinubu doing to reverse this ugly trend?

“The way people are being killed in Benue and Plateau, does it make sense? The nation is drifting and this is the time for former Presidents and opinion leaders to speak truth to power. We can’t continue this way.”

He also challenged bank executives on their contributions to the country’s financial crisis, saying they should contribute to public welfare: “There is what is called round-tripping. There is also insider abuse, hidden and fraudulent charges. All these are targeted at Nigerians. You can’t see a bank MD in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates etc in private jets every other day.

“Here, our Bank MDs not only charter private jets but own jets. Where are they getting the money from to maintain this type of luxury and lifestyle?

“The government must look into this. Now that Tinubu is trying to lessen the burden of Nigerians, these bank MDs should be made to pay not less than N20 billion each into this special intervention fund account.”

George urged President Tinubu to refocus national priorities: “Now that he is back in Nigeria, Tinubu should also be serious about projecting the image of this country.”

He concluded with a critique of federal authority misuse: “No rat, lizard or cockroach was killed in Rivers yet, you declared emergency rule and suspended an elected governor just because you are Commander in Chief.

“People don’t use power like that. Nigeria is called Giant of Africa but, economically, constitutionally and politically, are we Giant in the real sense of the word?

“Nigeria spent billions of dollars to restore peace, security, democracy, economic and political independence in South Africa, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Zimbabwe and others.

“It is an anti-climax that what we gave to others that led to stability, we don’t have at home. Are we now the Giant of Africa only on paper, and not in reality?”