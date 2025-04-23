“There Is No Other Person I Can See” – Dele Momodu Hints On Coalition Presidential Candidate For 2027

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the best candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

According to him, no other politician in the opposition camp at the moment is as experienced, exposed or networked as Atiku.

Speaking during an interview with New Telegraph, the veteran journalist expressed hope that the planned opposition coalition would realize Atiku is the best candidate to present against Tinubu in 2027.

Defending his choice and position, Chief Momodu said the coalition needs someone who can get the votes from the North and also has a substantial following in the South to secure votes from the region, and no other person fits the description better than Atiku.

“You have to be realistic. It’s a game of numbers and it’s also a game of your network. There’s no one in Nigeria today as experienced, as exposed, as networked as Atiku Abubakar from 1993, when he stepped down for Chief MKO Abiola in Jos. So, when people mention him, it is based even on what has happened elsewhere.

“Why do you think the Republicans in America will risk a Donald Trump, a man who already lost the election, who already got indicted on many felonies? It is because they need him.

“Now, I will give you a scientific answer. According to Isaac Newton, actions and reactions are always equal and opposite. For anybody to face a Tinubu, that person has to come from the opposite direction. Which means it must be someone who can get the North to coalesce behind him.

“So, I pray that the coalition will be able to achieve that. I don’t know if they will, but I’m sure they are working on that. Then it must be someone who has a substantial network in the South. There is no other person I can see who has that kind of network behind him,” Momodu submitted while speaking on the potential candidate to emerge from the opposition coalition.

Rotation Policy

Speaking against the backdrop of the unwritten rotation policy of Nigeria’s presidency between the North and South, Momodu said allowing someone to remain in power despite not performing up to standard is not democracy.

He argued that Nigerian leaders can’t be based on rotation or region but on competence.

“So, that’s why everybody is talking about Atiku. And those who are trying to demarket him; the same people are not discouraging Tinubu. There are some people, like my friend, Senator Shehu Sani, who said the other day that we should just allow Tinubu to do his eight years. That’s not democracy.

“Democracy as practised in Nigeria, is done every four years because it is an examination. You pass, or you fail. The only qualification cannot be about where you come from. The only qualification we’re seeing now is that it should be a southerner,” Momodu said during the interview.