Stop Being Hypocrites, You Know Osinbajo Would Have Been Defeated If APC Brought Him – Seyi Law Knocks Peter, Paul Okoye

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law, has berated the music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as the defunct Psquare, for not supporting President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Seyi Law, in a recent interview with media personality, Teju BabyFace, accused the singers of being hypocrites.

According to the comedian, the singers were not truthful about supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, saying, “You knew If APC had brought Osinbajo, you would still have used the badge of Buhari to defeat him.”

Seyi Law recalled how the twin brothers sang and danced during the inauguration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but have made Tinubu their enemy.

He said, “The same people who are against the APC today once danced on the stage when Buhari was inaugurated.

“Sometimes these our same colleagues that come out to wave an umbrella today or somehow start to wave cock today or another political party are actually not saints.

“When these people talk I just laugh because for them they will tell you if it was Osinbajo that APC brought, that we would have supported him. Is he not the same Yoruba man? Stop being hypocrites because all of you knew that if APC had brought Osinbajo, you would have used the badge of Buhari to defeat him.”