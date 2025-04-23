Source Shares Details Of Public Confrontation Between Tuggar And Bauchi Deputy Governor

A source has shared an account of what occurred during the rift between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Mohammed Jatau.

Recall that there have being allegations that Jatau, slapped Tuggar during an event. Naija News understands that this confrontation took place during the ceremony honouring former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, which coincided with the wedding of his daughter, Khadija Mohammed

However, Jatau denied the claim, insisting that he never physically assaulted the Minister.

Speaking to Daily Sun, a source present at the event said that the issue began when the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed confronted Tuggar for disrespecting the political leaders of the state.

According to the source , “The problem began when the Bauchi governor confronted Yusuf Tuggar, the Foreign Affairs Minister, stating that he (Tuggar) would face the consequences for disrespecting the state’s political leaders. This occurred after his billboard was noticed during the bus ride. When Tuggar replied that the state was not personal property, the Deputy Governor moved from the back of the bus, threatening to physically assault Tuggar. However, because the Minister was seated in the row in front of the Vice President, the Deputy Governor was prevented from reaching him by the Vice President’s security detail. The exchange escalated into a shouting match to the embarrassment of the Vice President, before they arrived at the Emir of Bauchi’s palace, where they all composed themselves. However, immediately after departing the Emir’s palace, the Deputy Governor accosted Tuggar again, repeating his threats.”

This incident reportedly led Tuggar to decline joining the entourage back to the Government House to avoid further confrontation.

A prominent politician with knowledge of the recent fallout stated that the governor questioned Tuggar’s motive for mobilising such a large crowd when the official campaign period had not yet commenced. Tuggar reportedly responded by pointing out his own billboards across the state, questioning why the governor hadn’t raised similar concerns about his own visibility.

Sources indicated that the argument became heated, prompting the Deputy Governor to intervene in defense of his principal with security agents inside the bus eventually diffusing the situation. “There was actually no slap,” the source clarified