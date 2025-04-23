Simon Ekpa’s Extradition To Nigeria Approved

A Finnish court has approved the extradition of Simon Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian separatist leader, to Nigeria, where he faces serious charges including incitement, terrorism, and conspiracy.

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Lahti granted Nigeria’s long-standing request on Thursday, with the extradition set for July 15, according to reports.

Ekpa, who refers to himself as the “Prime Minister” of the self-declared Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, has been accused of orchestrating unrest in southeastern Nigeria from abroad. His arrest in November 2024 followed months of surveillance by Finnish authorities.

Although often linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in media reports, the separatist group has distanced itself from Ekpa. “Ekpa operates independently. Linking him to IPOB is misleading and dangerous,” said an IPOB spokesperson. “His actions are not part of our struggle.”

Instead, Ekpa is said to lead a splinter group called “Autopilot,” which is allegedly connected to a militant organization known as the Biafra Liberation Army (BLA). Authorities claim the group is responsible for violent “sit-at-home” orders, kidnappings, and targeted killings in Nigeria’s southeast.

Vanguard reports that Nigerian officials presented evidence under the Rome Statute—ratified by both Finland and Nigeria—to support the extradition request. Finnish authorities emphasized that the court’s decision followed due process and international legal standards.

In a statement, the Nigerian government welcomed the ruling, calling it “a major step for justice” and a strong signal to those “who seek to destabilize the country from foreign shores.”