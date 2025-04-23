‘Senator Imasuen Will Join APC In The Coming Days’ – Gov Okpebholo’s Adviser

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Mobilisation and Engagement, Eugene Utubor, has revealed that the defection of Senator Neda Imasuen from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is imminent.

Utubor, who held a meeting with Imasuen on Tuesday night in Benin, confirmed that the senator is inclined to join the APC.

According to Punch, he further stated that efforts are underway to ensure that Imasuen’s defection will strengthen the APC’s influence both at the national and state levels.

Utubor attributed Imasuen’s impending defection to the ongoing leadership crisis and factionalism plaguing the Labour Party, both at the state and national levels.

The party has been embroiled in internal turmoil for some time, with key members, including Imasuen, distancing themselves from the chaos.

Imasuen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, has repeatedly avoided addressing questions about his continued affiliation with the Labour Party.

Utubor said, “I can tell you that Senator Neda Imasuen will join the All Progressives Congress in the coming days. I was with him on Tuesday, and his body language speaks volumes.

“Imasuen believes that the governor has performed remarkably well in such a short time, and it is crucial that we unite to support the governor’s vision for our people.

“He has encouraged every well-meaning Edo citizen to rally behind the governor as he works diligently for our collective progress.”