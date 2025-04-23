Presidency Defends ₦10 Billion Solar Project For Aso Villa

The Presidency has defended the Federal Executive Council’s approval of a ₦10 billion solar energy project for the State House, addressing concerns raised by critics regarding the timing and necessity of the initiative amid Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

In a statement on his verified 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) handle, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, clarified the rationale behind the project.

Naija News reports that he emphasised that transitioning the State House to solar power aligns with global best practices and sustainability goals.

Onanuga pointed out that the adoption of solar energy is not unique to Nigeria, referencing the White House in Washington, D.C., which also utilises solar power as part of its energy supply.

“The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power,” Onanuga wrote, underscoring that such renewable energy initiatives for high-level government facilities are a growing trend worldwide.

He further supported his argument with a video showcasing a similar solar energy project executed for the US Presidential residence, detailing the reasons behind the decision to incorporate solar power as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative.

The ₦10 billion project, which aims to provide stable electricity to the President’s residence, administrative offices, and other essential buildings within the State House complex, is expected to enhance energy efficiency while contributing to long-term cost savings.

The solar initiative is part of broader efforts to improve sustainability at high-level government facilities, reducing reliance on traditional power sources and promoting eco-friendly practices.

While some Nigerians have applauded the environmental benefits of the solar energy project, others have raised concerns about the substantial cost of the initiative, particularly at a time when many citizens are facing economic hardship.

Critics argue that the ₦10 billion price tag could have been better spent addressing more immediate public needs.