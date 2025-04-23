Police Probe Suspect For Allegedly Assaulting Seyi Tinubu’s Sister

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) FCT Command has commenced investigation into an alleged assault involving Oscar Ilochi, a male resident of Apo Legislative Quarters.

Naija News understands that Ilochi is accused of molesting Ebunoluwa, the sister of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, at the Evolve 360 Gym Complex in Apo, Abuja.

Police sources told Zagazola Makama that the suspect approached the victim while she was exercising alone in the gym’s basement, inappropriately touched her, attempted to force himself on her, and caused further distress.

The sources confirmed that the gym’s CCTV footage has been requested as part of the investigation.

It was also revealed that the suspect had been banned from the gym following two prior similar incidents.

The victim, who is reportedly traumatized, has sought medical attention.

Police sources stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated as they unfold.