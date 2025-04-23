Photos: Peter Obi Joins Global Dignitaries In Rome To Honour Late Pope Francis

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid his final respects to Pope Francis, describing him as a global symbol of humility and selfless leadership.

Obi, who travelled to Rome to attend the late Pope’s funeral, expressed profound grief over the Pontiff’s passing, noting that his life was marked by a deep commitment to serving the poor and voiceless.

In a heartfelt message posted on 𝕏 with the caption “Legacy of Light: What Pope Francis Taught the World,” Obi highlighted the powerful lessons Pope Francis left behind.

The former Anambra State Governor wrote: “Today, I joined Francis Cardinal Arinze, global dignitaries, and thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome, to pay my final respects to His Holiness, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. The solemn lying-in-state ceremony was a moment of deep reflection, as the world bids farewell to a man who embodied humility, simplicity, and selfless service.

“Pope Francis was more than a Pontiff; he was a moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference. His life was a testament to leadership as a sacred duty, one rooted in compassion, truth, and service to the poor and marginalised.

“He lived for others, spoke for the voiceless, and reminded us all that leadership must be about lifting others, not self-exaltation.”

Obi recalled standing in solemn reflection at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, alongside Cardinal Francis Arinze and numerous dignitaries and mourners from around the world. He described the lying-in-state ceremony as a moving experience that underscored the impact of Pope Francis’ life and mission.

Reflecting further, Obi shared his personal connection with the Pope through his membership in Scholars Occultantes, an intellectual forum founded by Pope Francis during his tenure as Archbishop.

“I came to truly appreciate what he stood for after my appointment as a member of Scholars Occultantes – an international circle of thinkers he founded during his time as Archbishop. The organisation, dedicated to truth, ethical leadership, and social transformation, gave me a deeper insight into the intellectual and moral force behind his teachings,” he explained.

Obi also recounted meeting the Pope on three occasions, each encounter leaving a deep impression on him. “He radiated peace and inspired faith, and his presence was a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility that leadership entails. His humility was infectious, his vision deeply human,” he stated.

Calling on African leaders and beyond, Obi urged political, religious, and community figures to learn from Pope Francis’ example.

“As we mourn this great soul, I urge political, religious, and community leaders, especially across Africa, to reflect on his life and commit to the values he upheld: justice, peace, and human dignity. Let this moment not just be one of mourning, but a call to lead with conscience, walk with the people, and govern with love,” Obi added.

He concluded his tribute with a heartfelt prayer: “May Pope Francis’ soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy live on in all who seek to serve humanity selflessly.”

