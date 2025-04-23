PDP Internal Crisis Deepens Over Govs Alleged Gentleman Pact With Tinubu

A report has claimed that a gentleman’s agreement has been made between President Bola Tinubu and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Sources within the opposition who spoke to Daily Sun claimed that the deal between President Bola Tinubu and some PDP governors, especially those in their first term, is responsible for the crisis of confidence rocking the party.

According to the source, the pact requires that Tinubu will get the the support of the governors without them necessarily defecting to the APC.

“The pact is such that Mr. President will get the support of the governors without necessarily defecting to the APC. They will help to deliver the president in their various states, while the president would, in turn, provide support for them to win their re-election.

“And if you listen to the Akwa Ibom State Governor recently, he made allusion to that fact when he said: “I don’t know how to talk from both sides of the mouth. The other day, I said I was going to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. People asked, why would you say that? But at night, those same people go behind and tell Baba they would support him. Then, in the afternoon, they’re doing something else. As for me, I’m supporting Baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term. When the time comes, I’ll tell you why. The time hasn’t come yet. But, when it does, you’ll understand. Let me keep it for now, no need to lie to ourselves.’ Nothing validates the point I stressed earlier than this statement. For now, only one PDP governor is unlikely to get a soft landing and this is because of his kind of weird personality and local politics of the state,” the source said.

He further added that the decision by the former Rivers State Governor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, to pitch tent with President Tinubu was one of the factors that further solidified the president’s base within the PDP.

“Wike may not be in good terms with Bala Mohammed (Bauchi Governor) for now. Rest assured, they will work together for Tinubu, especially if Atiku eventually picks the party’s ticket. Mohammed said it at a function recently that they won’t work with those who did not support them. Before then, his son came out in the open to say they would not support Atiku because he worked against the father in the last governorship polls by supporting the APC candidate. I am aware that Plateau State Governor is with Wike, ditto for Adamawa and Oyo. I am not sure we will be able to resolve this issue of national secretary. Again, I don’t need to tell you that he (Wike) is behind it. So, head or tail, I don’t see the PDP as a stumbling block to Tinubu’s re-election. I am sure this realisation led to the Gentleman pact both parties entered into. You rub my back, I rub yours kind of arrangement,” the source said.