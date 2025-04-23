Paul Of Psquare Celebrates Brother, Jude Okoye’s Return From Jail

Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy from the legendary Nigerian music duo Psquare, has shared a post celebrating the release of his elder brother, Jude Okoye from jail.

Jude Okoye’s release comes during a tumultuous time, as he has been embroiled in serious legal troubles involving allegations of money laundering and financial mismanagement.

In February 2025, Jude was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following charges that accused him of laundering staggering sums—over ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

Since then, he has been in detention and was released earlier today, April 23, one day before his 48th birthday.

In a message on his Instagram page, Paul expressed his joy and relief for the release of his embattled elder brother. Rudeboy wrote: “Jude is finally out after 2 months… all their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother @judeengees! And happy birthday!”

The court documents detail accusations against Jude and his company, Northside Music Ltd, indicating that they engaged in dubious financial practices between 2016 and 2023.

The EFCC claims that Jude allegedly acquired various properties and converted foreign currencies using questionable channels, suggesting that the funds involved may have been sourced from illicit activities.

Adding another layer to this fraught situation, Jude also faced additional charges stemming from a petition filed by his younger brother Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P.

Peter claimed that Jude had diverted millions in music royalties for personal gain and established a separate company without seeking his consent while managing Psquare, further complicating their already strained relationship.

Despite his steadfast insistence on innocence, Jude remained incarcerated at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre as he awaited bail, a process that was marred by various legal setbacks and delays.

While Jude’s legal challenges are far from resolved, his return home symbolizes a critical juncture in a story that continues to draw national attention. It has sparked widespread discussions about the complexities of family relationships, accountability within the entertainment industry, and the ongoing fight against corruption in Nigeria.