Only On Social Media Will You Hear Your History From Strangers – Obi Cubana’s Wife Speaks Amidst ‘Next Of Kin’ Saga

Ebele Iyiegbu, wife of businessman, Obi Cubana Iyiegbu, has spoken amidst criticism her husband received over the next-of-kin saga he is currently embroiled in.

Cubana is facing backlash from netizens after he came out to correct an impression about his next-of-kin.

Obi’s adopted son, Chidi, had posted a video on TikTok with the caption, “Nothing do my shoulder, I just realise say I be next of kin”.

Reacting subtly to his post, Cubana, on Instagram, posted his biological son, Alex, and captioned it.

“Ancient and modern, eyes on the ball. @dtwalx aka next of kin,” he wrote.

However, some social media users, including Solomon Buchi, felt he was not emotionally intelligent with his response. They argued that he should have corrected the impression privately by asking Chidi to take the video down, and not for him to openly correct the impression.

Seemingly responding to the critics, Ebele, via her Instagram page this afternoon, wrote, “Only on social media do you encounter people sharing your life story as if they know you personally.

“Only here will you learn about your own history from strangers who’ve never even met you.

“And only on social media will you see people blaming wives and mothers because of their own misguided thoughts and evil ideas… because that’s who they are.

“Hmmm…

“Anyways, I’m still soaking in the celebration of the #50for50 birthday party for Okpataozueora!

“Like I said before, the entire month of April is dedicated to you, babe.’’