Obi Cubana’s Adopted Son Takes Action As Billionaire Dismisses ‘Next Of Kin’ Claims

The adopted son of Nigerian billionaire, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, Chidi, has taken action on his TikTok page following the mixed reactions that trailed his now viral ‘next of kin’ video.

Naija News reports that Chidi caused a stir after sharing a video on TikTok claiming to be the billionaire’s next of kin.

He captioned the video, “Nothing do my shoulder, I just realize say I be next of kin.”

In response, Obi Cubana posted a picture with his biological first son, Alex, on his official Instagram page, stating that he is his rightful next of kin.

However, Obi Cubana’s clarification sparked outrage online, with some netizens arguing that the socialite was right to address the misinformation, while others contended that the businessman should have handled the issue privately.

Amid the mixed reactions online, Chidi has not only taken down the video but has also locked his comment section on his TikTok page to avoid further comments on the issue.

Meanwhile, Obi Cubana, recently reprimanded his son for disrespecting the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his 50th birthday party.

Naija News reports that the event, which was held in Abuja, was attended by notable figures, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Kennedy Okonkwo, Cubana Chief Priest, Comedian AY Makun, E-Money, Daddy Freeze, Pastor Jerry Eze, Jowizaza a, Zubby Michael and many others.

In a viral video online, Peter Obi was seen approaching Obi Cubana while his son remained seated.

When Peter Obi extended greetings to the son, Obi Cubana scolded his son for not standing up to greet the former Governor of Anambra State.