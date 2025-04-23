NSCDC Detain Officers Over Alleged ₦5.2 Million Extortion

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mandated the immediate detention of officers suspected of extorting ₦5.2 million from a traveler, following an instruction from the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Naija News reports that this directive was communicated in a statement issued by NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, on Wednesday, April 23.

The incident, which attracted attention through a widely circulated social media post, allegedly involved officers extorting this sum from a young man journeying from Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State to Akure, Ondo State.

In a prompt reaction, the Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Audi, denounced the officers’ conduct, describing it as unprofessional and a breach of the Corps’ Code of Ethics and Standard Operating Procedure.

The statement indicated that Audi has ordered the officers to be taken to the NSCDC national headquarters in Abuja for detention, and a disciplinary committee has been formed to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Commandant General further stated that any officer found culpable following the investigation would face penalties in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

He emphasized that under his leadership, the Corps would not condone any form of misconduct, highlighting the importance of accountability.

“Following the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for an immediate investigation into allegations of extortion involving officers of the Corps, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has ordered the immediate detention of the alleged officers.

“He further directed that the culprits be whisked down to the Corps national headquarters, Abuja for detention, to pave the way for the disciplinary committee set up to carry out a full-scale investigation into the alleged extortion report as directed by the Minister of Interior.

“The Corps helmsman hinted that the management of the Corps awaits the outcome of the investigation and promised to deal decisively with the officers according to the Public Service Rules if they are found guilty of the alleged offence,” the statement read in part.

Audi urged the public to maintain their collaboration with the Corps by providing pertinent information, emphasizing that citizens need not fear intimidation or extortion.

He reiterated his dedication to integrity and transparency within the service, vowing not to protect any officer engaged in corrupt activities.