NPFL Punishes El-Kanemi Warriors, Akwa United Coach Eyes Survival

The Nigeria Premier Football League has slammed a ₦3.5 million fine on El-Kanemi Warriors due to crowd control issues during their Matchday 34 match against Ikorodu City in Maiduguri.

Additionally, the NPFL has decided to close the stadium to fans for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, according to a statement on the league’s official website on Wednesday, April 23.

The disciplinary action stems from incidents where El-Kanemi Warriors’ supporters vandalized the visiting team’s vehicle and threw objects onto the pitch, which were deemed serious violations of the league’s code of conduct.

The NPFL’s statement outlined that El-Kanemi Warriors were penalized for failing to ensure the safety and proper conduct of their supporters during the match.

El-Kanemi Warriors faced several specific charges, including inadequate security measures that allowed unauthorized access to restricted areas and disruption of match officials.

As part of the penalties, El-Kanemi Warriors will pay a fine of N1 million for each of the following: insufficient security, throwing objects onto the field, and improper conduct of supporters, leading to damage to the away team’s vehicle.

Additionally, the club is required to compensate Ikorodu City with ₦500,000 for the damage caused to their vehicle. To enhance future match-day security, the club must implement improved crowd control measures, submitting their plans to the NPFL within seven working days.

In other news, Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye expressed optimism about his team’s chances of avoiding relegation this season.

Currently in 18th place with 38 points from 34 matches, Akwa United has achieved 10 wins, eight draws, and 16 losses.

Boboye is confident that his team can capitalize on the dropped points by their rivals in the relegation zone to reach their goal.

“We will continue working to secure our position and avoid relegation,” Boboye stated after a recent victory over Nasarawa United. “It’s fortunate that our closest competitors have lost points, which gives us a strong opportunity to gather points at home.”

Looking ahead, Akwa United will face Ikorodu City in their Matchday 35 encounter this weekend.