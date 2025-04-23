NiMet Workers Embark On Strike Over Unfulfilled Agreements

Aviation workers’ unions, which include those representing workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), have declared an indefinite nationwide strike, effective

The strike is in protest against poor remuneration and the failure of the agency’s management to fulfil agreements made with the unions.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) issued a joint statement accusing the NiMet management of not honoring a critical agreement signed on January 28, 2025.

In the statement, the unions expressed their frustration with the management’s repeated failure to meet the terms of the agreement, which was aimed at addressing the severe financial hardship faced by NiMet workers.

The unions described the situation as an “unacceptable elongation of suffering” and stated that the poor remuneration had led to extreme poverty among the workers.

The statement noted, “As you are all aware, our unions have strived strenuously over the past few years to alleviate the exceedingly unjust remunerations conundrum that has visited extreme poverty and consequent untold hardship on NiMet workers. These efforts have been largely without substantial results.”

The unions directed all NiMet staff across the country to withdraw their services indefinitely, effective from midnight on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The strike will continue until their demands are met, and the unions have called on all branches and state councils to mobilize aviation workers to ensure full compliance with the strike directive.

Comrade Ocheme Aba (NUATE), Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saldu (ANAP), and Comrade Sikiru Waheed (AUPCTRE), who signed the statement, reiterated the urgent need for action.

They called on the government to intervene and ensure that NiMet workers receive fair compensation and that agreements made with the unions are honoured.