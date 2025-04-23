Niger Gov Orders Security Operatives To Treat Anyone Found With Knives And Sticks As Armed Robber

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has directed security operatives to arrest and treat anyone found with knives and sticks as armed robber.

Naija News reports that this pronouncement coincided with the governor’s imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Minna on Tuesday.

Additionally, Bago issued a directive during a security meeting that anyone found wearing dreadlocks should be arrested.

He stated that the measure was part of efforts to curb the resurgence of insecurity in the state capital.

Governor Bago further pledged to deploy the full force of his administration against those responsible for perpetuating insecurity in the state.

He said, “Anyone found in possession of any weapon, including knives and sticks, should be treated as an armed robber, and if killed, the parents must pay for the bullet before releasing the corpse. Anyone keeping dreadlock hair should be arrested and shaved.”

Meanwhile, Governor Bago also instructed district, village, and ward heads to ensure proper documentation of visitors within their domains. He warned that any house found harbouring suspected criminals or drug cartels would be demolished.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to taking decisive actions to end the violence and restore safety to the city.

Minna has recently seen a disturbing rise in thuggery, attacks, and killings, leading to heightened fears among residents.