Luis Figo Predicts 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League Winners

The former star of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Figo, has weighed in on the Champions League, declaring that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are favourites to lift the trophy.

Note that the final four teams competing for the Champions League title are Arsenal, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and PSG.

In the upcoming semifinals, Arsenal will square off against PSG, while Barcelona prepare to take on the Serie A giants, Inter Milan.

Figo has expressed strong confidence in PSG’s chances, citing their impressive consistency in results and superior physical fitness as key factors.

When asked to share his thoughts on the favourites for the title, he stated, “In my view, PSG are the clear frontrunners. They boast a solid run of results and show excellent fitness levels at this stage.”

However, he tempered his prediction by acknowledging the unpredictability of the tournament, noting, “It’s difficult to say for certain; I can’t make a very strong prediction about who will ultimately win the Champions League.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has also shared his insights on who might reach the finals. He predicted that Arsenal’s encounter with PSG will be a particularly challenging test, while Barcelona face a fierce battle against Inter Milan.

Speaking on a recent episode of Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Hargreaves expressed his belief that PSG will emerge victorious over Arsenal, while Barcelona will triumph against Inter.

He confidently anticipated a captivating final between PSG and Barcelona, slated for May 31 at the Allianz Arena.

“Arsenal look ready this year to make a deep run, but historically, it often takes clubs multiple attempts to win the Champions League,” he remarked.

Hargreaves further analyzed Arsenal’s tactics, noting that they could potentially thrive by playing a more counter-attacking style, taking advantage of their exceptionally solid defence.

He commented, “Arsenal can win with less possession, especially with their strong backline.”

He added insight into the contrasting styles of play in the other semifinal, stating, “That game between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be fascinating. Inter is adept at controlling play without the ball, while Barcelona is known for dominating possession and utilizing their high defensive line.”