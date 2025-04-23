List Of 18 African Cardinals To Elect New Pope

As the Catholic Church prepares for the election of a new Pope, 18 African cardinals are among the 135 eligible cardinals who will vote in the forthcoming conclave.

Naija News reports that the conclave follows the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Out of the 252 cardinals in total, only 135 hold voting rights in the conclave. Europe has the largest number of cardinal electors, with 53, followed by Asia with 23, and Africa, which contributes 18 electors. South America has 17 electors, while North America has 16. Oceania and Central America have the smallest representation, with just four electors each.

The African cardinals eligible to vote include Fridolin Besungu (DR Congo), Ignace Dogbo (Ivory Coast), Stephen Brislin (South Africa), Arlindo Furtado (Cape Verde), Antoine Kambanda (Rwanda), Jean-Pierre Kutwa (Ivory Coast), John Njue (Kenya), Dieudonne Nzapalainga (Central African Republic), Peter Okpaleke (Nigeria), Nakellentuba Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso), Protase Rugambwa (Tanzania), Robert Sarah (Guinea), Berhaneyesus Souraphiel (Ethiopia), Desire Tsarahazana (Madagascar), Peter Turkson (Ghana), Jean-Paul Vesco (Algeria), Cristobal Romero (Morocco), and Stephen Mulla (South Sudan).

With the passing of Pope Francis, the cardinals will gather for the conclave to select the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The voting will begin after several days of ceremonies and discussions about the future of the Church and the state of the Curia.

In the conclave, cardinals will vote in a secret ballot, and the new Pope will need a two-thirds majority to be elected. The proceedings will be held in strict secrecy, with cardinals taking an oath to maintain confidentiality and refrain from any contact with the outside world.

The Process of Election

The voting process in the conclave is designed to be conducted in a highly secure and structured manner. Each cardinal casts his vote by writing the name of their chosen candidate on a ballot, which is then placed in a receptacle. The ballots are counted and announced, and if no candidate receives a two-thirds majority, the ballots are burned, producing black smoke, signaling that no decision has been made. If a new Pope is elected, the smoke will be white, signifying the election of a new successor of Peter.

The election process includes multiple rounds of voting, often spanning several days, as cardinals work toward reaching a consensus. The first vote is generally ceremonial and is followed by subsequent rounds, which are intended to narrow down the candidates and determine the next leader of the Catholic Church.