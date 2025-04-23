Kano Senator, Kawu Sumaila Confirms Defection To APC

The Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Kawu Sumaila, has confirmed his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker in a post via his Facebook account on Wednesday, said rumours about his defection are accurate.

Senator Sumaila affirmed that he remains committed to advancing the welfare of the people of his constituency and ensuring their future is secured.

“Yes, it is true — the rumours regarding my defection are accurate.

“All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency.

“I am resolutely determined to advance the lives of my people, ensuring their needs are met and their future is secured,” he said.

Naija News had earlier reported that three federal lawmakers from Kano State are set to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The affected lawmakers are Senator Kawu Sumaila, along with current House of Representatives members Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki and Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum.

Ahead of their official defection, the lawmakers have met with the APC National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Kano Senator gave the confirmation on the same day the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, confirmed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).