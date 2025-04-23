Tinubu Govt Approves ₦50 Billion To Settle ASUU, NASU

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Government has released ₦50 billion to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

This announcement was made in a statement titled “FG Releases ₦50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority,” issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Boriowo stated that this move “stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector. It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.”

The Minister emphasized, “This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them. By prioritizing their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

Dr. Alausa also expressed President Tinubu’s gratitude to both academic and non-academic unions for their continued trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

The statement added, “Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.”

President Tinubu reiterated, “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past.”

This development follows years of tension between university-based academic unions and past governments over the failure to release earned allowances and meet other demands.