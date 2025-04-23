‘It’s Likely That Two More Governors Will Join APC In The Next Few Months’ – PDP NWC Member

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has remained tight-lipped following the high-profile defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection has sent shockwaves through the PDP, leaving its leadership in disarray, particularly within the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

On Wednesday, Naija News reported that both Oborevwori and Okowa left the PDP for the APC, marking a significant shift in Delta State’s political landscape.

According to an anonymous member of the PDP’s NWC who spoke with Vanguard, the defection could be the beginning of a larger exodus of governors from the PDP to the APC.

The NWC member revealed, “Talks reached advanced stages with three PDP governors, and it is very likely that two more will be going within the next few months.”

Meanwhile, in a reaction to the defection, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who hails from Delta State, Festus Keyamo (SAN), expressed his approval of the move.

On 𝕏, Keyamo hailed Oborevwori and Okowa’s decision to join the APC, calling it a major political turning point for the state.

“Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State; finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership that has attracted the best to our party,” Keyamo posted, emphasising the significance of the shift in Delta’s political alignment.