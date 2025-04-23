‘It Is Not Because Of Love Or Fantastic Performance’ – Dele Momodu Warns Tinubu Over Waves Of Defection

Former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Dele Momodu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against placing blind trust in defecting politicians.

Naija News reports that Momodu’s comment followed the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with commissioners and key PDP stakeholders in the state on Wednesday.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Momodu asserted that the political realignments with the ruling party are not driven by love for Tinubu or his performance.

The PDP stalwart cautioned the president against trusting politicians and veering away from democratic values.

He said, “I’m not surprised about it—it’s been under serious harassment in recent times; it’s nothing new. What would surprise me is if President Bola Tinubu truly believes people are joining the APC because they love him or because he is doing fantastically well.

“My advice to Asiwaju is that he should not trust these politicians. Right now, everyone can see that he is determined to get a second term. God gave him the first term, not through coercion. I don’t know why he now believes he must secure a second term through it.

“My advice to him is simple: uphold our democratic tenets. Do not turn Nigeria into a democratic dictatorship. No matter what happens, you were a pro-democracy man before becoming president. Please, allow democracy to breathe in Nigeria. If you don’t, I can bet my life that later in life it will be deeply regrettable.”