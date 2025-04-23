Ibas Seeks CAN Support Amidst Political Unrest In Rivers State

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd.), has called on the Christian Association (CAN) of Nigeria to support efforts to achieve stability and peace amidst ongoing political unrest in the state.

He made the appeal on Tuesday during a meeting with the leadership of CAN, Rivers State chapter, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The engagement coincided with renewed protests by hundreds of supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who have taken to the streets for the second week running to demand his reinstatement following the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the meeting the Sole Administrator emphasised the importance of the church’s role in guiding moral and societal stability.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Adviser, Hector Igbikiowubo, Ibas briefed CAN on his mandate: to restore law and order in Rivers State, stabilise the polity, and pave the way for a return to democratic governance.

Since assuming office on March 20, 2025, he said, he had engaged with civil society groups, traditional rulers, and local government officials to rebuild trust and foster cooperation.

He called on CAN to leverage its influence by preaching peace, promoting unity across ethnic and political divides, and encouraging forgiveness and reconciliation.

“The unity of the church is the seedbed for the unity of the state. Where the church leads in love, the people will follow in peace,” Ibas said.

He assured the religious leaders that his administration remained people-centred, accessible, and committed to justice and equity, adding that sustainable peace would require collective action built on dialogue and understanding.

Referring to his Easter message, he urged religious leaders to remain “steadfast in prayer and bold in truth,” expressing confidence that with CAN’s support and divine guidance, Rivers State would emerge stronger and more united.

“This engagement underscores the administration’s efforts to involve key stakeholders in restoring stability and fostering a peaceful transition in the state,” he added.